DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference at InfoComm

David Keene– Chris Connery and team at Display Search will again this year be conducting the DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference during InfoComm 2012. Taking place on June 12– the day before the InfoComm show floor opens, the conference will feature presentations and discussions on topics including OLED, transparent displays, glasses-free 3D, and touch technologies. You will also hear from leading developers, suppliers, integrators, customers, and industry analysts of digital signage applications.

The morning sessions at conference will focus on the hardware side, looking at the state of the US digital signage industry, as well as what could be on tap for the rest of the world. VARs and integrators will learn who makes what for whom, who the biggest players are, and what makes displays “commercial grade.” End-market users will hear from the leading players focused on specific commercial needs and learn about other markets around the globe. Also in the morning sessions, a look at “More than the Display”, with Sony, NEC and Four Winds will share details about how hardware, software, and services can come together to generate one-time and on-going revenue streams. From financing to content creation to content management to IT and AV support and installation, these companies are focused on the entire value chain, not just the supply chain.

And the afternoon sessions look interesting, including “Advanced and Emerging Display Technologies for Digital Signage” where new display technologies such as OLED, transparent displays, touch screens, and glasses-free 3D displays are shown at trade shows and showing up in consumer electronics, but are these technologies really ready for commercial adoption? DisplaySearch and other companies will discuss the state of OLED and touch technologies, while Philips/Dimenco will introduce glasses-free 3D for public environments.

