Gefen Debuts DS Players with Wi-Fi

Gefen has debuted its next generation Digital Signage Players with Wi-Fi, which employ html5 coding to simplify and improve the user experience, allowing an easy upload of play lists, calendar-based scheduling and more for convenient content management.

The Digital Signage Players will be on display at DSE, Booth 751, March 6-9, 2012, in Las Vegas.

Both the Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi and the Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi Plus come with ten pre-designed templates for multiple zones to get started quickly and effectively jump-start content creation. SMIL (Synchronized Multimedia Integration Language) compliance ensures compatibility across multiple platforms.

The Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi is a LAN-based player that uses wi-fi connectivity to deliver content to all displays on the network. Two-channel audio can be delivered with video if needed. Additional features include one-line scrolling text and a passive cooling system. It includes 4 GB of flash memory with optional expansion up to 16 GB. Compatibility with more than 20 popular media formats ensures a broad application.

The Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi Plus offers the same features with a live video feed using a composite video input and RS-232 control for display control. The ability to place live video in predefined zones on the display is ideal for more complex content. This Media Player also provides one-line scrolling text, 4 GB flash memory expandable to 16 GB, two-channel audio and support for popular video formats.

Both players support an HDMI or analog (composite/component/VGA) display with USB keyboard/mouse and resolutions up to 1080p full HD.