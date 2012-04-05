Ten Mysteries of Android: Free Webinar

Maas360 is offering a new free MaaSters webinar, "Ten Mysteries of Android."
According to the company: "Whether you're a complete noob or a seasoned early adopter, much remains to be learned about the productivity and security benefits of this blockbuster OS."
Join Fiberlink's Android expert, Frank Schloendorn, for a tour of ten unbeknownst facts and features.
Event Details:
Live Webinar: Ten Mysteries of Android
Date: April 12, 2012
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. Pacific
Presented by: Frank Schloendorn, Director of MDM Quality and Security Assurance