Ashly Audio Names Czarnecki to Applications Engineer Post

Amplifier, DSP, and user-control systems maker Ashly Audio has hired Ed Czarnecki as an applications engineer to work with consultants, integrators, and distributors to provide information and training about Ashly products, both pre- and post-sale, as well as solutions to design challenges.

Czarnecki will convey the evolving needs of Ashly's customers to the various divisions that maintain the company's reputation for building affordable, reliable solutions.



"Ed has been working on the integration side of AV for over a decade," said Scott Leslie, executive vice president at Ashly Audio. "He has worked in every aspect of the industry. He has pulled wire, installed gear, configured, tested, tuned, programmed, serviced, bid, estimated, trained, and designed AV systems. Ed knows the challenges integrators face because he has lived them, and he is uniquely poised to offer relevant, insightful assistance to Ashly's customers. We're really pleased to welcome him to our team."



Added Czarnecki, "Because of my experience on the integrator side of AV, I feel that I understand the situations that integrators get into. I know that sometimes getting 'the answer' isn't what you need when you're in the field fighting, but rather hearing a fresh perspective that will help you move towards the solution.



"When I was an integrator, Ashly was always my line of choice. I always knew exactly what I was getting when I had Ashly products in my hands — good gear that is easily configured and installed and that's backed by a wealth of knowledge at the factory. That's exactly what an integrator needs, and I'm excited to be on the team that makes it a reality."