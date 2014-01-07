Media Vision Ranked Fastest-Growing Company in Pro-AV Products for 2013

With a 3-year growth rate of 853 percent, Media Vision has received recognition in 2013 for bringing the value of conferencing microphone systems to light.

The Media Vision team.



Media Vision ranked #39 on Inc. 5000 list of Top 100 Business Products and Services Companies, higher than any other player in the pro-AV industry. They also ranked #535 for overall Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and were awarded the 31st position in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times, a much sought-after prize for this Silicon Valley-founded company.

The team is sharing some of the secrets of this growth and how they are steadily bringing a niche technology to the mainstream.

“It is about the product, the people and most of all about fostering a mindset that embraces challenges, innovation, service and continuous improvement,” said Fardad Zabetian, Media Vision’s Founder and CEO. “Within our team and similarly for our manufacturing partner TAIDEN, we are all driven with a goal and a passion for reaching it.”