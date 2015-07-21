ASG To Talk Asset Management at Technology Trending Happy Hour

Advanced Systems Group will host a free Technology Trending Happy Hour on Thursday, July 23, at Rock Bottom Brewery in Portland, Ore.

Sponsored by Empress Media Asset Management and Quantum Corporation, the informal social begins at 5 p.m. with an hour of networking, followed by two short presentations starting at 6 p.m. Free drinks and appetizers will be provided, and one attendee will win a 3TB portable drive.



"Asset management continues to be a challenge for video professionals," said Dave Van Hoy, president at Advanced Systems Group. "It's a confusing part of file-based workflows because there are so many different approaches available. Next week's Technology Trending Happy Hour will provide plenty of information in a fun and casual environment."



Quantum and Empress provide a complete integrated solution featuring collaboration, tiered storage management, and archive management of rich content. Key components include the Empress eMAM Workgroup software modules and Quantum StorNext Pro Studio storage, and control. The combined solution is powerful, scalable, and cost efficient for a complete end-to-end workflow.



The Technology Trending Happy Hour is free, but pre-registration is requested. For online registration and more information, please visit www.asgllc.com/tthh-july-23.