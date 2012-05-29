Christie Launches New 3LCD Projector Platform

The Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i projectors are designed for small-to-medium sized venues in higher education, corporate environments and government agencies. These XGA models are the first of a new 3LCD platform that will include wide resolution models later this year.

The Christie LX501 is a 5000 lumen XGA (1024 x 768 resolution) projector. The professional-grade Christie LX601i XGA projector offers 6000 lumens and is suitable for similar venues in the ProAV market requiring slightly higher brightness. It also offers an LCD information display panel to make setup and maintenance easier.

This series includes a 20,000 hours hybrid filter; expandable, wireless connectivity and a suite of optional lenses, including repeatable lens memory recall settings.

For more information: www.christiedigital.com