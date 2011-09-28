Haivision Products Featured at HD World '11

KulaByte Encoder

At HD World 2011, Haivision will display its newly acquired KulaByte software encoder. The KulaByte encoder allows users to deliver reliable connected solutions for multisite needs.

Web-based delivery combined with the best-in-class adaptive player technology allows for dynamic, real-time updates to deliver reliable video to a desktop or mobile device. KulaByte allows users to leverage connectivity to multisite locations to distribute HD video in difficult network environments, such as the Internet, with a guarantee of consistent high-quality video at low bit rates. This solution provides the added ability to control the receiving stream from your location with a cloud-based DVR solution.

Viper — Distributed Recording and Publishing

Haivision will display its new Viper — a compact, integrated appliance for capturing, streaming, reviewing, distributing, and publishing multistream content. The Viper can also effectively off-load the recording from a facility's Furnace IP video system. For clients that have large IP video recording requirements, establishing large central recording systems and assuring the ability to record any endpoint at any time might be impractical due to server or network capacity. Recording at the edge and publishing to a central video-on-demand system eliminates such dependencies. Combining Viper endpoints with a central Furnace IP video system provides a solution for large medical, educational, and enterprise media systems. The Viper can be managed simply by the operator, initiating streaming channels and publishing recording data, or it can be centrally managed through the Furnace's administrative interfaces. Vipers that are attached to central Furnace systems that include the Furnace Conditional Access module benefit from system-wide security of all live and on-demand video assets.

Furnace 6.0 Including MultiStream Recording and Advanced Publishing

This sixth revision of the Furnace IP video system brings forward advanced recording and publishing features to enable clients to capture and distribute synchronized multistream video content. The VF Recorder module is enhanced to support recording and review of up to four simultaneous video streams associated with a combined video asset. During the recording, HotMarks (real-time metadata) can be applied to all streams either through the user interface or as triggered by third-party control systems. HotMarks enable viewers to search for and jump to specific tagged events quickly. The VF Publisher module establishes automated ingest and publishing of content. After a record process, users can instantly assign content to specific groups, make the content available within the Web portal, email links to specific users or groups, or deposit the content into third-party systems for further editing.

Makito Encoder

The Makito encoder offers efficient and affordable distribution, capture, and rebroadcast of HD video. The Makito represents the first and only full-featured high-performance compact encoder to combine the efficiencies of H.264 video compression and the image quality of full HD video within a very small form factor at a competitive price point.

Recently upgraded to revision 1.5, the Makito now supports constant bit rate (CBR) encoding to assure transport and system-wide compatibilities and, optionally, real-time metadata capabilities. The metadata option allows users to incorporate KLV metadata into the compressed video stream with the data obtained from the serial port, from auxiliary data fields within the digital video stream, or from UDP network sources. The Makito provides H.264 encoding at up to 1080p60 with the lowest available end-to-end latencies.