Crestron Develops 4K Certification Program

To “help facilitate a smooth transition to 4K UHD,” Crestron has introduced a 4K certification program for manufacturers.

Participants in the new initiative will submit their 4K sources and displays to Crestron to ensure that they deliver true 10 Gbit/s data rates to get the signal to its destination, interface with Crestron’s DigitalMedia to handle cable lengths found in integrated AV systems, and work with other 4K products in a DigitalMedia system.

“Compatibility issues between different brands, new cable length limitations, and mismatched resolutions all have the potential to compromise a 4K distribution system,” said Justin Kennington, technology manager for DigitalMedia. “Crestron 4K Certification is our guarantee that sources and displays meet the demands of a 4K distributed system.”

Crestron engineers in the DigitalMedia Lab test 4K products to ensure they work in a matrix-switched environment. Only those that do then are awarded the Crestron 4K Certified logo.