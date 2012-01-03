IMVINET Digital Signage at Hobby 2000 Toy Stores

HOBBY 2000, a chain of toy stores in Venezuela with 24 locations nationwide, chose IMVINET, which specializes in digital signage, to install, design and manage their local news channel through digital signage.

The project consists of 40" or 32" SAMSUNG LCD screens in each of its stores, which will display a news channel that is both promotional and educational. It allows the corporation to display advertising while entertaining shoppers with movies or cartoons, and it can be used as a channel to train staff in each locality.For more information: www.imvinet.com