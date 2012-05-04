NEC Updates MultiSync MD Series

NEC Display Solutions of America has added the 21-inch MultiSync MD211G3 medical diagnostic display to the MultiSync MD Series.

This three-megapixel grayscale model is ideal for medical imaging and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in hospitals, doctor offices, urgent care centers and other healthcare facilities.

The medical-grade MD211G3 monitor offers out-of-the-box factory DICOM calibration and uniformity control to provide accurate imaging across the screen and monitors for any inconsistencies. Its ergonomic stand offers four-way functionality that includes 150mm height-adjust, tilt, pivot and swivel. The integrated front sensor constantly monitors and adjusts brightness to maintain the factory DICOM GSDF calibration. GammaCompMD QA software performs routine display configuration and ensures consistent image quality. Additionally, the optional GammaCompMD QA Server provides computer networks with centralized control and management of multiple display systems, ideal for large healthcare organizations with multiple campuses.

NEC is also announcing the MDG3-BNDL1 product bundle, which includes all equipment healthcare professionals need for a dual-screen setup in radiology and PACS applications. Comprised of two fully matched MD211G3 displays, GammaCompMD QA software and a dual-output DVI video card, this bundle provides out-of-the-box DICOM calibration and image uniformity.

“The addition of this three-megapixel grayscale medical display allows NEC to continue offering the most recent technologies that meet demanding digital medical imaging requirements,” said Art Marshall, Product Manager for Professional Desktop and Medical Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “Essential features of the MultiSync MD Series include the factory calibrated DICOM setting, GammaCompMD QA software and five-year warranty, which includes Advanced Overnight Exchange.”