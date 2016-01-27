AptoVision Unveils Plethora Engine for Advanced AV Signal Processing

AptoVision has introduced Plethora, an in-line engine for high fidelity processing of uncompressed audio and video signals. Plethora provides broadcast-quality scaling, color space conversion, frame rate conversion, and several audio functions. It also features AptoVision’s exclusive light compression technology for visually indistinguishable image transmission.

The Montreal-based company will feature its Plethora engine at ISE (Stand 10-P151).

“Our Plethora engine packs functionality which currently requires at least three discrete chipsets and results in various quality and performance compromises while adding significant cost and complexity,” said Stephane Tremblay, CTO & co-founder of AptoVision. “Plethora is truly one-of-a-kind in the AV industry. It is designed from the ground up to apply all signal processing operations in-line with the signal distribution system.”

Available on its BlueRiver NT+ and new BlueRiver 400 chipsets, the Plethora engine is named for the numerous functions it integrates into a single signal processing subsystem. These functions include scaling, visually “indistinguishable” light compression, color space conversion, frame rate conversion, audio embedding/de-embedding, audio down-mixing, and audio re-sampling. “The Plethora engine is fully embedded into and tightly coupled with the BlueRiver chipsets’ signal extension and switching capabilities, delivering the world’s first and only single-chip solutions for end-to-end signal distribution and processing,” said Tremblay.

Additional information, including product demonstrations, can be obtained by contacting sales@aptovision.com