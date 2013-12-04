Bob Schacherl Appointed CEO of Robe Lighting

Moving light manufacturer Robe Lighting has appointed Bob Schacherl as CEO of its US-based operation.

Schacherl has worked with two leading brands in the field spanning the last 28 years – and will now continue with Robe, as the company positions itself for expansion and the strengthening of all its global markets throughout 2014.

In addition to his experience and knowledge, Bob is one of the most universally liked individuals in the industry, having gained many friends and earned much respect. He’s known for his stylish, intelligent and energetic approach to business, which makes him a good choice for Robe’s ‘Family.’

Robe SRO’s Sales Director Harry von Den Stemmen said, “Bob is the best possible lighting professional we could have to lead Robe in the US. We share the same core values, and his dynamic approach and progressive thinking are exactly where we are.”

“I have always admired Robe for the way they conduct their business, the innovative products they bring to the market and the brilliant people who are integral to the operation,” Schacherl said. “I am excited to be working with such a fantastic company and look forward to taking Robe Lighting forward to the next levels.”

Robe Lighting SRO’s CEO Josef Valchar states, “We are delighted to have Bob onboard. His reputation and character speak for themselves, he has a natural synergy with the way we work at Robe, and it’s a perfect match.”

Robe’s US business has grown significantly in the last three years under the direction of Harry von den Stemmen.

He continues his role as the company’s International Sales Director in addition to taking on the new task of implementing the same philosophies and expansion strategies across international operations throughout 2014 and beyond.

Harry said, “Chief Financial Officer and COO Lorienn Cochenour and the US staff have done a fabulous job and I want to thank them for their dedication and hard work. I have known Bob for many years. It is a joy that we will be working together and I felt totally comfortable introducing him and the US team to each other.”

Robe has recently launched a new Middle East facility in Dubai and appointed Søren Storm as International Business Development Manager. Bob Schacherl joining is the latest move indicating a confidence and commitment to sustaining profitable long-term growth by the independently owned Czech manufacturer.