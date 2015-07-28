Aphex Now Part of RØDE Microphones

Audio signal processing equipment maker Aphex will bring its patented technologies to the brand's new home at RØDE microphones. DWV Entertainment, parent company of Aphex for the last several years, has completed the sale of Aphex to the Australian-based pro-audio company.

Founded in the mid-1970s, Aphex has since become one of the music and broadcast industries’ most revered brands, contributing to scores of commercially successful records spanning decades. Today, Aphex products and technologies are used in a wide range of applications for music, film, video, theater, gaming, and communications.



“The past 12 months have been the most successful in Aphex’s history, with record sales and profits," said David Wiener, chairman and CEO of DWV Entertainment. "I am proud to announce that Peter Freedman and RØDE have successfully acquired Aphex and will put their exceptional passion and energy into growing Aphex with new products and programs. I have every confidence in Peter and his team, given the professional association and friendship that have come out of our months of meetings and communications, and I am proud to have put this deal together with a person of Peter's caliber.”



Peter Freedman, founder and president of RØDE Microphones, said, “Growing up in professional audio as I did, I have always had incredible respect for Aphex. They’ve always been the best in the business at enhancing the recorded audio experience, and that is as true today as it was when the company was founded forty years ago.”



“I am excited about creating the next chapter in the Aphex story, bringing the company’s game-changing technology to a wider audience, and improving audio for hundreds of thousands of artists, engineers, and content creators around the globe.”