Wakefield and ScreenScape

Wakefield Canada and ScreenScape Networks Inc. jointly announced today they have formed a strategic partnership that will address the growing demand for digital signage solutions in the automotive and commercial heavy duty aftermarket industries. Wakefield Canada has exclusivity with respect to sales, marketing and distribution of Castrol consumer and commercial lubricants in Canada. ScreenScape will allow them to offer their customers a powerful location-based marketing network to enhance the sale of Castrol oil.

"Wakefield Canada, and the Castrol Brand, are leaders in the automotive industry in Canada" stated ScreenScape President and CEO, Kevin Dwyer. "We are excited by the powerful combination we have created here in a partnership that leverages the strengths of both companies. This partnership will enable Wakefield to capitalize on ScreenScape technology as the cornerstone of a turn-key digital signage solution that is custom-tailored for the automotive industry. Furthermore it will help ScreenScape to accelerate the adoption of its already expansive community-based digital platform by tapping into Wakefield's industry knowledge and established market position."



"The community-based approach to digital signage that is behind ScreenScape is representative of a major advance in location-based marketing", added Wakefield President and CEO, Bob MacDonald. "This partnership with ScreenScape gives Wakefield both a technology advantage and a winning business model that, when combined with our own value-added services, will deliver compelling value as an on site marketing vehicle. We believe the role of digital signage will continue to grow and gain in importance for progressive automotive service centers, lube operators and retailers in Canada. We are now uniquely positioned to deliver these services to over 8000 customers in the Canadian automotive and commercial heavy duty aftermarket."

Wakefield Canada is a privately owned, entrepreneurial company focused exclusively on servicing the Canadian Automotive and Commercial Heavy Duty aftermarket. Wakefield Canada began operations on July 1st, 2005, after signing a strategic partnership with British Petroleum, and has continually invested in infrastructure, people and the Castrol brand throughout its brief history. The company celebrated its fifth anniversary on July 1st, 2010.

Wakefield Canada markets Castrol lubricants and services to lube operators, automotive service providers and select retailers. Call 1-888-CASTROL or visit http://www.wakefieldcanada.ca

ScreenScape is a community-based screen display network being used for digital signage, media distribution, and advertising. Members of ScreenScape form a community of venues which create a shared resource for content creation and exchange.

http://screenscape.net