AVI-SPL and Four Winds Present Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL is teaming up with Four Winds Interactive (FWI) to present the next AVI-SPL University Online webinar, "The Impact of Digital Signage in Corporate America" on Wednesday, April 13.

FWI's R. Craig Boatman and Farah Hedwig will explain how digital signage can fill different needs for organizations by attracting the attention of customers and employees. In this free one-hour webinar, the speakers will cover:

* Installing digital displays

* Promoting company values and mission statement

* Showcasing detailed event lists and schedules

* Delivering emergency alerts and safety precautions

* Communicating important announcements to employees

To register for The Impact of Digital Signage in Corporate America webinar, visit avispl.com.