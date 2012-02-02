Biamp Appoints Key Executives

Beaverton, OR--Biamp Systems has announced that the company is further developing its executive management structure through the creation of three new key positions.

These additions provide new focus on product and services innovation; global marketing and sales strategies; organizational scalability; and even more effective service to its customers. In support of these goals, Biamp has made the following executive appointments: Graeme Harrison has been appointed to the position of executive vice president of marketing; Matt Czyzewski has been named the executive vice president of operations; and Ron Camden has been named the vice president of worldwide sales.

"Our vision for the future requires an alignment of our organization with our goals for bringing fresh thinking and innovative products and services to our customers," said Steve Metzger, president and CEO, Biamp Systems. "I'm very excited about the changes we're making. Graeme, Matt, and Ron all have a wealth of experience and are extremely talented people, and their promotions will have far reaching and positive consequences for our company and our customers."

In his new role as the executive vice president of marketing, Graeme Harrison will oversee the Biamp worldwide sales, marketing communications, and product management groups. Harrison has worked for Biamp Systems for 20 years and first started as the company's regional manager in Europe serving Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. He then transitioned to international sales manager and most recently to vice president of international sales.

Matt Czyzewski has been with Biamp for 15 years and has more than 25 years of industry experience. Czyzewski will assume the role of executive vice president of operations, moving from his previous position of vice president of business development at Biamp. Prior to his last position, Czyzewski was the vice president of engineering. His new position will oversee the technical operations at Biamp.

Ron Camden becomes the new vice president of worldwide sales. Camden has more than 25 years of experience working in AV technologies and is passionate about sharing innovations and identifying trends. For the past 17 years, he has been the vice president of North American Sales. In his new position, Camden is charged with developing global sales strategies, and leading the worldwide sales team.