IBASE SI-08 Fanless Digital Signage System

IBASE Technology Inc. announces the release of the SI-08, a fanless system designed for digital signage. The SI-08 is powered by an efficient yetlow power AMD G-Series APU with an on-die discrete-class DirectX 11-capable GPU.

Combining a dual-core x86 processor with an 80-core graphics engine, the SI-08 is capable of supportingresolutions up to 1920 x 1200 along with DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.0 APIs. It is also capable of hardware decoding video formats such as H.264 AVC, VC-1 (WMV9), MPEG-4 and MPEG-2. It’s Hybrid DVI interface can support HDMI (w/ audio), DVI and analog CRT displays.

“With the new SI-08 system, IBASE is demonstrating the design benefits of the AMD Embedded G-Series APU,” said Buddy Broeker, director, Embedded Solutions, AMD (NYSE: AMD). “IBASE clearly understands the needs of the digital signage market and has consistently integrated AMD Embedded technology into designs that drive down size and fan noise while enabling more visually compelling displays on multiple screens.”

The SI-08 can be wall mounted or used as a desktop system. Gigabit Ethernet and (optional) 802.11n WiFi connections are available. Dual USB 2.0 , analog audio and an RS-232 interfaces round out the I/Oset. The system comes standard with 2GB of DDR3-1333 system memory and 160GB of 2.5” hard disk storage. The fanless 7.9” (W) x 5.9” (D) x 1.4” (H) chassis enhances reliability and enables the unit todisappear into tight spaces behind a wall mounted display. SI-08 samples are available now.

SI-08 SIGNATURE BOOK FEATURES:

• Fanless chassis for digital signage application

• Onboard 1.65 GHz AMD Embedded G-Series APU model T56N

• On-die HD6320 80-core DirectX 11-capable GPU

• H.264, VC-1, WMV9, MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 hardware decode

• 2GB DDR3 memory, 160GB HDD, gigabit LAN, WiFi

• Supports DVI, HDMI and VGA at up to 2560 x 1600