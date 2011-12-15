High Resolution Systems Introduces New Online Pricing Structure

High Resolution Systems LLC has begun selling its popular UDC (Universal Device Controller) software online using a new modular pricing structure that enables customers to pay only for the features they truly need.

“With this a la carte shopping experience built right into our website, customers will have the ability to pick and pay for just the features they want. The pricing model gives us the ability to better serve our customers and provides a very cost-effective entry to the control systems market,” says sales engineer Drew Taylor.

“We’re also making upgrades easier to obtain by integrating our online shopping cart into our software so customers can add more features right from the UCD software or buy online through our new purchasing terminal,” he reports.

The base cost of UDC software, which offers powerful functionality in the core product, is $995. Features included at this price point include the ability to configure up to 30 devices, choose from system command sets, build custom command sets to control any device, add as many virtual UDC 400 controllers as desired, and take control of an AV system via a simply configured GUI. Also available in the base cost are matrix router functions to control multiple routers with a common XY panel, the ability to create macros for device control, and the use of TCP, UDP, RS232 serial, Contact Closure, IR and other protocols for device control.

Numerous add-ons and upgrade features are also available for $995 each. They include web-enabled device control, listen & learn capabilities, scheduling for automated control solutions, protocol translation for ArtNet, Sony -9pin and more, the ability to build custom control interfaces, a security package, and the ability to turn a PC into a controlled device.

In addition to the UDC Software category on the High Resolution website, there are product categories for the UDC 400, UDC 210 and UDC Touch Controllers, all of which require UDC software, and all other Touch Controllers, which run standalone on embedded systems and do not require UDC software but work with UDC software to display controllers via the web server feature.

An Accessories category has also been included and will feature third-party products that act as accessory items to UDC software as they become available.