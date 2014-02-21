Christie Makes Executive Appointments, Names New CEO

Kenji Hamashima, chairman, president, and CEO of the Christie group of companies will step down from his current role effective April 1, 2014.

Jack Kline

Jack Kline, president and COO, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. will assume the role of chairman, president and CEO of all of Christie’s operating companies, worldwide.

Hamashima will remain as chairman, president and CEO of the Christie holding company, Christie Digital Systems Inc., as well as Ushio America Inc.

“For the past 14 years I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving alongside the dedicated staff of Christie worldwide, in our Christie group of companies, for which I am very grateful,” said Hamashima. “It has been an exciting time to help Christie grow to become a global leader in cinema and digital display solutions.”

“For almost 35 years, Jack has devoted himself to growing Christie’s business and reputation for innovation, and I am confident that in assuming leadership of our operating companies across the globe, he will lead them to new heights of success,” said Hamashima.