Analog Way Releases App for AV Processors

Analog Way has launched a new app to access its LiveCore series of AV processors. The app, AW Toolbox, completes Analog Way’s recent line of software and tools released to help operators get the most out of the high-end mixers.

AW Toolbox offers the ability to fine-tune any multi- projector Soft Edge Blend, recall presets, and Master presets with seamless transitions, and easily configure the processor’s inputs and outputs, all via WiFi. It also displays sources and logos through dynamic snapshots automatically refreshed every second. The app is available for Android tablets and Apple iPad on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

“In order to make the operation of our LiveCore mixers even simpler, we’ve designed AW Toolbox to offer remote control. Through its user-friendly interface, operators can now easily operate their system with a tap or flick of a finger, wherever they are in their show area," Philippe Vitali, integration and application software director, explained.

In addition to AW Toolbox, Analog Way’s integration and application software team has released a series of free tools to provide support to users in their daily operations. Among them, AW Gateway allows up to five simultaneous connections to one single Analog Way switcher that does not natively support multiple controllers.

The AW Screen Frame Cutter was designed for Soft Edge Blending applications. The tool helps split any wide- screen image into multiple still backgrounds including overlaps very easily.