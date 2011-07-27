OmniMount Expands Hospitality Mount Series

OmniMount is introducing three SKUs as part of its hospitality mount series to address display security concerns of hotel, motel, and resort customers.

OmniMount’s HM2 and HM3 fit a range of flat panels up to 55-inches and 150 pounds, and the HMSK1, a TV lock down kit that secures the base of a flat panel to a desktop surface, fits 22-inch to 42-inch flat panels up to 100 pounds. All three products are designed to help curb the rampant walk-rate of panels from hotels and motels.

The HM2 fits flat panels from 32-inch to 52-inch up to 120 pounds and the larger HM3 fits panels from 40-inch to 55-inch, up to 150 pounds. Both mounts install through-surface and have an included retention ring for a clean finish. The smooth swivel base has nine adjustable swivel stops, offering viewing flexibility while preventing wall or wire damage. All exposed hardware is hex-pin for added security.

MSRPs are $249.95 and $299.95, respectively.

“Flat panels are becoming the norm in the hospitality market and, due to the epidemic of stolen ones, securing them with a mount has become imperative,” said Hal Truax, director of the commercial division for OmniMount. “Our HM Series is designed to provide a quick and easy way to secure TVs and help protect them against theft.”