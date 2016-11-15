Analog Way Names Philippe Vitali Marketing and Communications Director

Analog Way has appointed Philippe Vitali as marketing and communications director. He will succeed Franck Facon, who left the company at the end of October to pursue new opportunities. Vitali will be based in Analog Way’s headquarters near Paris, France.

Philippe Vitali

Prior to his position with Analog Way, Vitali served in different technical and managerial positions. Most recently, he served as business unit manager in a leading global supplier of precision instruments responsible for designing, delivering, and promoting a full range of products and solutions. Vitali joined Analog Way in 2014 as integration and application software director to work on the development of solutions to easily deploy Analog Way’s systems into automation and IT environments. Based on his key role that was dedicated to fulfilling the integration market’s needs and the development of its appropriate tools, Vitali gathered an in-depth knowledge of Analog Way’s products and the pro AV market.

Responsible for the brand’s global strategy and product offering, Vitali will oversee communications and marketing activities alongside the company’s world headquarters located in France, along with the American and Asian-Pacific headquarters. To support Analog Way’s growth, he will aim to reinforce the company’s global market position on traditional as well as new markets.

“I’m thrilled to join the marketing and communications team at Analog Way and take on this new position that offers a plethora of opportunities and challenges,” Vitali said.

“We are delighted to have Philippe in marketing and communications,” said Adrien Corso, Analog Way’s CEO. “He brings a strong technology background and experience that will be valuable in driving innovation and create opportunities to market new products. I am confident that he will be a major asset in managing and steering this department while continuing to put the customer at the heart of all we do.”