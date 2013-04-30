Atlona Appoints Director of Finance and Director of Human Resources

Atlona has appointed Kelly Hicks as the company’s director of finance and Jessica Mansfield as the director of human resources.



Kelly Hicks.

Hicks will oversee the company’s accounting, financial planning and analysis, purchasing, and order administration functions while Mansfield will be responsible for Atlona’s human resource policies, programs, and services. As the company continues to grow, Atlona’s goal is to redefine its internal structure to better serve its customers and partners.

With more than 25 years of financial and operational experience within the public and private sectors, Hicks brings extensive experience in managing rapid-growth, high-technology companies, creating infrastructures to keep pace with business environments as well as developing and executing financial strategies targeted at optimizing revenue and profitability. Most recently he served as vice president of worldwide field operations at Chordiant Software, which was recently acquired by Pegasystems. Hicks holds a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in finance from California State University, Chico.

Mansfield joins Atlona with more than 18 years of experience in human resources and administration. She has contributed to the strategic team development of numerous organizations, and has extensive experience in aligning human resource infrastructures to support rapid growth in addition to identifying strategic initiatives that support employee development. Before joining Atlona, Mansfield worked for a variety of technology startups in Silicon Valley, Mercedes-Benz Research and Technology, and Barnes and Noble’s Nook division, where she helped expand its overseas presence. Mansfield holds an MBA from National University, La Jolla, CA, along with a PHR certification.