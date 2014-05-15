Analog Way LiveCore

Analog Way is introducing full 4K resolution on the LiveCore series of Premium AV Switchers. With the new 4K technology, it offers the latest generation of HDTV standards (UHD & DCI 4K). Also, an Ascender 48-4K will be unveiled in Analog Way's booth. The unit will be controlled through the Web RCS, a user-friendly user interface enabling operators to fully prepare a high resolution show and control it live.

As technology continues to evolve, Analog Way brings a significant improvement to the LiveCore series of AV processors with the addition of new connectors: HDMI 4K and DVI 4K. Three HDMI 4K inputs and 2 x DVI 4K outputs will be available on the SmartMatriX Ultra, Ascender 32 and Ascender 48. The NeXtage 16 will come with 2 x HDMI 4K inputs and 1 x DVI 4K output.

Several frame rates are available as 4K/30P 4:4:4, 4K/60P 4:2:0 or 4K/60P 4:4:4 according to the reference. The LiveCore series supports 3840x2160 (UHD) and 4096x2160 resolutions (native resolution for DCI-compliant 4K).

The powerful processing capabilities of the LiveCore series allows managing different 4K display combinations without losing the use of true seamless layers. To ensure optimum efficiency, the LiveCore series offers the ability to perfectly switch a 4K native background or 4K layers. Advanced layer management ensures the highest flexibility: when one output is disabled, its layers can be added to another output, resulting in up to 12 true seamless layers per output in 2K, or 6 true seamless layers in 4K.