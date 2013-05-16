Ashly Audio nX Family Class D Amplifiers

Ashly Audio has introduced the Ashly nX family of Class D amplifiers, which deliver up to 12,000W of clean power while drawing less than 1W in sleep mode. nX amplifiers are offered in four- or two-channel versions with selectable high-Z (70/100V) or low-Z output on each channel.
nX model variants include the addition of Ethernet control, and onboard Protea DSP with load monitoring, to meet the many and varied requirements of modern fixed installation and live sound applications. True to the craftsmanship that launched the company, Ashly hand-builds nX amplifiers in the United States and backs their performance with a five-year warranty.
- Ashly is offering three series of nX amps with feature sets that build upon each other. The base nX amplifiers are available in four- or two-channel models at 3000W or 1500W per channel (@ 2 Ohms) and feature a defeatable automatic sleep mode. nXe series amps add Ethernet control, serial data control, aux preamp outputs, programmable standby mode, preset recall, fault condition logic outputs, event scheduling, and optional network audio and digital audio capability (CobraNet or AES3). Finally, nXp series amps feature everything in nXe plus onboard 32-bit SHARC Protea DSP processing (48 or 96kHz sampling rate) and precision swept load-impedance monitoring.
- Additional features include multiple independent power supplies for increased channel separation and reliability; front panel power switch and level controls (defeatable in nXe and nXp models); front panel LEDs for temperature, current, signal, clip, mute, bridge mode, protect, sleep, and more; Neutrik Combo XLR – 1/4” TRS jack plus Euroblock input connectors; Neutrik speakON® twist locking loudspeaker connectors for security, safety, and reliability; rear panel DIP switches per channel for selection of high pass filter, limiter, input gain, and High-Z or Low-Z speaker output configuration; remote DC level control on each input channel; switch mode power supply automatically detects 120V or 240V AC operation; and extensive protection circuitry, including continuously variable cooling fans.