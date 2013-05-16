Ashly Audio nX Family Class D Amplifiers

Ashly Audio has introduced the Ashly nX family of Class D amplifiers, which deliver up to 12,000W of clean power while drawing less than 1W in sleep mode. nX amplifiers are offered in four- or two-channel versions with selectable high-Z (70/100V) or low-Z output on each channel.

nX model variants include the addition of Ethernet control, and onboard Protea DSP with load monitoring, to meet the many and varied requirements of modern fixed installation and live sound applications. True to the craftsmanship that launched the company, Ashly hand-builds nX amplifiers in the United States and backs their performance with a five-year warranty.