AMX’s Paul Zielie Named InfoComm Educator of the Year

Paul Zielie, Jr., manager of enterprise solutions at AMX, was named the 2015 InfoComm International Educator of the Year at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, FL.

Presented annually for outstanding achievement in AV education, this honor highlights important contributions made by an individual to the professional development, education, and training of the AV industry. AV Award winners are selected by the InfoComm Awards Committee for contributions that have influenced audiences worldwide. Paul and other recipients of this year’s awards were honored at a celebration, during InfoComm 2015 in Orlando.

During 2014, in addition to his full time career as manager of enterprise solutions at AMX, Paul developed and taught several courses for InfoComm International and Integrated Systems Europe, and conducted numerous training sessions on AV/IT convergence and security.

Paul is also the primary author of the updated InfoComm course, “Networked Audio Visual Systems,” a key component of the AMX-sponsored Networking for the AV Industry program. Paul spent over 200 hours developing this course to ensure the project’s aggressive timeline was completed in time for InfoComm University 2015. The course includes approximately 20 hours of new content as well as updated course objectives, exercises, and job aids to reflect the changing roles and responsibilities of the AV integration engineer in regard to enterprise AV.

“Since joining the AMX family in the fall of 2014, Paul has been instrumental in the execution of our AV for IT strategy,” said Shaun Robinson, vice president, AMX product management. “His deep expertise in the areas of network video transport and security has been crucial to the development of our platform roadmaps, and his passion for educating our industry on these topics is unmatched. Paul is a tremendous asset to all of us in the Harman Professional division and he will continue to have a substantial impact on the products that we bring to market.”