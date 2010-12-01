December 2010 AV Technology More Online

The Feed

Demo some of Haivision’s solutions, including AV over IP systems, in this InfoComm video.

Big Ideas

RPA: FRIEND OR FOE?

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS ARE ENCRYPTING ALL MOBILE STORAGE DEVICES—INCLUDING YOURS.

This video by Grand Rapids Community College TV gives an overview of the restriction on access to student records due to the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act.

In this video, Cisco's Guido Jouret, CTO, Emerging Technologies Group, discusses medianet, an end-to-end architecture for video and rich media. It's designed to help network operators and IT managers more

effectively manage and deploy multiple video systems.

Big Ideas

Ask Professor Phil: This video gives an overview of Skype Connect, formally Skype SIP, the company's foray into the Unified Communications market.

Feature: Step Right Up!

Watch this video on the Immortal World Tour by Cirque du Soleil and enter their sweepstakes to win an all expenses paid trip to Montreal on the show’s opening night.

Feature: Somebody’s Watching Me

Should government agencies look to multi-domain video teleconferencing for better security?

Download this Polycom white paper, The CIO’s Guide to Videoconferencing Security: Keeping Pace with the DoD.

Feature: Emergency Code Revisions:

The game's afoot at the Overland Park Soccer Complex. Check out the new digs in this video.

AV in Action: Four Seasons

John Carney, Architect for Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Denver, talks about the vision for the property, both aesthetically and practically.

AV in Action: On With the Show!

Explore the architect's vision for the Gaungzhou Opera House in this video by Zaha Hadid Architects.

How It's Done

See how Sony's Starfleet Mobile Production Studio gets the show on the road.