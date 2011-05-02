Hitachi Now Shipping Interactive Projector

Chula Vista, CA--Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group is now shipping its iPJ-AW250N Ultimate Interactive Projector.

Utilizing infrared communication, the iPJ-AW250N turns a flat surface into an interactive whiteboard, without additional hardware. The iPJ-AW250N also utilizes ultrasonic communication, which helps to overcome interference issues associated with devices that communicate via infrared.

The iPJ-AW250N features an ultra-short-throw lens that allows it to be mounted close to a wall or projection surface.

Using Hitachi’s pen-size Interactive Control, users have the ability to write, draw, manipulate and resize projected images. The projector comes with a dynamic set of teaching and lesson-building tools for educators. PowerPoint, Word, PDF, JPEG and other formats can be imported directly into the iPJ-AW250N.

The iPJ-AW250N offers video and audio inputs including HDMI, S-Video and composite video inputs, RGB computer video inputs and outputs, stereo mini-jack, RCA and microphone audio inputs, and audio and video outputs. A remote control is also included.