Updated Dynamic Signage in Food Services Guidebook

The Dynamic Signage in Food Services Guidebook has been updated with a new section on the "Bliss Point" of digital menu boards. This 45-page "how to" guide for food services providers and suppliers can be downloaded for free, no registration required.

The in-depth guide addresses benefits, planning, system design, content, operations, future-proofing, analytics and ROI/ROO analysis of digital media in quick-serve restaurants, fast casual chains, concession counters, bars, cafeterias, cafes, student unions and other food serving / take-out establishments.

Revenue growth and operating efficiencies along with reducing costs and economically responding to menu labeling regulations are the focus of the guidebook.

Digital menu boards, promotion boards, drive-through, queue systems, pick up counter, info-tainment and other on-premises dynamic media are addressed in the guide.

The Guidebook was written by Lyle Bunn (Ph.D. Hon.), an independent advisor and educator who has assisted hundreds of organizations in their use of dynamic place-based media. This guidebook is sponsored by Stratacache and LG Electronics.