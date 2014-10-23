AMX Achieves US Security Certification

AMX is dedicated to providing world class engineering, top notch design, and delivering reliable, secure solutions to our government and military customers. Now, AMX has completed the US Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) Approved Products List (APL) testing.

The Enova DVX All-In-One Presentation Switcher Series is the only certified conference room control and switching solution listed on DISA's Unified Capabilities (UC) Approved Products List (APL). This means it has been tested and approved by the US Department of Defense (DoD) as a JITC certified secure conference room solution. There are currently no competing products to hold this certification. A list of competing, non-JITC certified products can be found on the AMX Government website.

US DoD policy specifies that customers on US DoD networks must use a JITC certified product over competing products offering similar functionality that are not listed on the APL. With this addition, the UC APL now contains an end-to-end conference room solution based on the Enova DVX All-In-One Presentation Switcher Series. With a wide range of models and options approved, AMX products can securely address a variety of applications.