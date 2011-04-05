Aphex Appoints National Sales Managers

Sun Valley, CA--Aphex has appointed Jonathan Parker and Michael Hurwitz as national sales managers.

Jonathan Parker

In their combined roles, Parker and Hurwitz will oversee the sales of existing Aphex professional audio and broadcast products, as well as the expansion of Aphex product lines into a wide range of new and emerging markets.

Parker comes to Aphex after several years as sales director for Aviom. Prior to working with Aviom, he has held positions with Martin Audio, Playnetwork, Crown, Bose and TOA Electronics.

Michael HurwitzHurwitz joins Aphex from his previous position as national sales manager with Earthworks microphones. His resume also includes stints with Sirius Sales and Marketing and RW Fuday Associates, as well as Leo's Pro Audio and Goodman Music.

"We are really thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Michael to Aphex," said Aphex CEO, David Wiener. "The company is expanding rapidly, and we are moving into a number of new and exciting markets. In the coming months we will be announcing new products and new licensing initiatives, all of which will present diverse opportunities for introducing Aphex technology into previously untapped markets. There will be more than enough work to keep both of our new sales managers very, very busy."