Chief Ships Portrait Fusion Single Ceiling Mounts

Chief is now shipping Fusion Single Portrait Flat Panel Ceiling Mounts.



Ideal for digital signage installations, the company says, the new mounts offer perfect TV positioning and flexible adjustments.

Features of the single portrait ceiling mounts include continuous tilt ranges with four set locking points that eliminate guesswork when adjusting multiple screens; easy on/off installation and service; tool-free latching flags to secure the display; optional padlock security; Centris technology to provide fingertip tilt between +5 and -20 degrees; and optimization for a wide range of display sizes up to 125 lbs. (56.7 kg). Fusion ceiling mounts are compatible with traditional 1-1/2-inch NPT and new CPA pinned ceiling column systems. The mounts are available in black and silver.