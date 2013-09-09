Webinars Cover DOOH Mobile and Digital Signage Metrics

Those planning to attend Media Week are invited to attend these two upcoming webinars, designed to better prepare attendees to take full advantage of the events, and provide key insights that can move digital signage and out-of-home networks forward.



Integrating Digital Out of Home and Mobile: Brand Interactions and Integrated Storytelling Supporting the Consumer Decision Journey

Sept. 17th. 1-2PM EDT

Digital Signage is increasingly fitting into the Converged Media Model of Paid, Partner, Owned and Earned Media. The interface between Digital Place-based and Mobile will be described in this free webinar.

For more information and registration, visit dmicevents.com.



DSF-BUNN Network Operator Bootcamp: Your Network KPIs and Dashboard

Sept 18th, 2-3PM EDT

The "value" that Digital Out-of-Home delivers to retailers, brands and organizations must be clear and suitable to gaining investment in advertising and messaging. Paul Lindstrom, SVP of Neilsen On Location and Andy McRae, General Manager of Dot2Dot Communications will describe the metrics and Key Performance Indicators that enable network operators to describe their value, and assure that this can be continuously improved.

The numbers - the metrics, that can profile the value and strengths, and areas that can improve your network performance in communicating to patrons, shoppers, visitors, travelers, staff and students will be highlighted, along with best practices in capturing and maintaining this intelligence and planning input.

Attendees will learn:

•Why some key metrics matter more than others.

•How to know and describe value.

•Indicators that are useful to optimizing the network.

•How to create a growth "score-card".

•Where action may be required to activate network growth.

•Tactical approaches to gaining the funding required for growth.

Presenters for this session include:

Paul Lindstrom, Senior Vice President, Nielsen on Location

Andy McRae, General Manager, Dot2Dot Communications

Lyle Bunn, Digital Signage Analyst, Advisor, Educator, BUNN

The URL for the recording of this session will be sent to all who register.

Questions in advance are invited. Send to Lyle@LyleBunn.com.

For more information and registration, visit digitalsignagefederation.org.