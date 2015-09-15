American Music & Sound to Represent dBTechnologies in the U.S.

dBTechnologies has named American Music & Sound (AM&S) as its exclusive distributor for the United States.

AM&S business manager Dean Downey, dBTechnologies sales and marketing director Giovanni Barbieri and CEO Arturo Vicari, Jam Industries CEO Martin Szpiro, and AM&S president Lynn Martin

Based in Los Angeles, CA, AM&S is part of Jam Industries Group as a leading distributor of pro audio and musical instrument products from several world-class manufacturers. With operations in Los Angeles and Memphis, TN, AM&S is centrally located to all regions of the U.S. and has a sales distribution network that serves all pro audio, musical instrument and contractor markets.



“It’s indeed an honor to be partnered with our dear friends at dBTechnologies,” said AM&S president Lynn Martin. “We look forward to building on the incredible success the brand has already established. The company is made of people of great integrity, the products are fantastic, and it’s the speaker brand that we have been waiting for. We couldn’t be happier.”Giovanni Barbieri, sales and marketing director at dBTechnologies, said, “We are so pleased to announce this new partnership. In the last few years, dBTechnologies widened its range of products and our worldwide distribution has dramatically increased. The next step is focusing on strengthening our presence and brand awareness in the U.S., the world’s most competitive market.



"Thanks to its solid sales network and sharp communication strategies, I am convinced that AM&S is the perfect partner to reach such a goal. The whole dBTechnologies team is pretty excited to start operations immediately.”