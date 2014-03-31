BTX and Reach US Reveal Bee 8 Capture System

The What: BTX Technologies and Reach US, a manufacturer of capture and streaming solutions, have released the Bee 8.



The Bee 8 Training Capture System is an all-in-one network streaming and recording appliance. It is the latest generation multimedia product developed by Reach US to meet the demands of a simulation and training environment.

The What Else: This appliance features redundant recording on both an internal hard drive and a front USB thumb drive so an event is never lost. The USB drive provides immediate debriefing with no need to wait for downloading files. The Bee 8 has a simple browser menu which makes it easy to operate and manage. It meets the demands of visual information recording and transmissions for a variety of installation scenarios including conferences, training and teaching environments.

The Why: "We are excited to carry this solution which meets the requirements of a variety of applications which are usually satisfied by products that are more than double the cost of the Bee 8," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "Additionally, this solution can easily be a part of an enterprise solution when paired with the Reach US Media Center, providing an additional level of flexibility and product security."

This network recording and streaming appliance can synchronously record audio, video and computer screen signals from three different HD sources. The Bee 8 can also stream content live via h.264 which makes it simple to watch anywhere and the recorded MP4 file makes it widely portable to be played back on any number of devices in any environment.

One More Thing: Built on an embedded operating system and designed to run continuously 24/7, the Bee 8 Network Recording Appliance guarantees the integrity of the most critical communication events while creating a user friendly environment from which to view.