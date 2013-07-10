SunBriteTV Adds Custom Color Options and Media Player Additions

SunBriteTV has added custom color options and media player additions to make the SunBriteTV more versatile, allowing customers to expand their outdoor entertainment capabilities.



SunBriteTV’s outdoor television can be customized by finish and color.

For customers looking to upgrade their outdoor entertainment center, SunBriteTV’s backdoor media compartment is designed for modification. Set-top boxes are securely installed and easily accessed in this compartment, so that these compact pieces of technology can be left outside.

Local SunBriteTV dealers can advise potential customers of opportunities for customization. Dealers can be contacted through using SunBriteTV’s Dealer Locator.

All SunBriteTV models withstand temperatures from -24 degrees Fahrenheit to 122 degrees Fahrenheit and completely resist rain, humidity, salt corrosion, dust, and insects. Anti-glare screens are designed to deliver bright high-definition images in any outdoor climate, any time of day or night.