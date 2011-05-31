Harris Unveils Videotek VSG-401 Signal Generator

Harris has unveiled the latest member of the Videotek Compact Monitor Series. The Videotek VSG-401 is a one-half-RU-wide, dual-link, 3 Gb/s and HD/SD signal and sync generator.

The VSG-401 provides four SDI test signal outputs with selectable format, frame rate and signal type, and up to 16 channels of embedded audio, with group enabled settings and global settings for amplitude and frequency. The unit includes two AES outputs, with one output selectable as word clock or digital audio reference signal (DARS). Two selectable blackburst or tri-level sync outputs are also included, along with a reference input.

The test signal outputs on the VSG-401 allow source ID selection up to 19 characters. Users can add continuous motion of a bouncing block to any test pattern except check field.