Denver Integrators Merge to Create Rocky Mountain Market Leader



by Lindsey Snyder





Denver, CO--Denver-based Linx has signed a merger agreement with Solstice Multimedia combining Solstice and the AV division of Linx to form a new subsidiary, Linx Multimedia.



Prior to the merger, privately owned LINX operated three lines of business: voice and data cable services and installation, security systems integration, and AV systems integration. Also Denver-based, Solstice has provided integrated electronic systems to commercial and high-end residential customers.