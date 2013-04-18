Elite Screens Kestral Stage Motorized Front Projection Screen

The Kestrel Stage series is a portable, freestanding, floor rising motorized front projection screen. It is appropriate for rental and staging or other commercial applications.

The motorized screen is integrated into a sturdy wheeled stage case that has handles for easy transport and set-up. As an added value, a matching roadie flight-case with detachable velvet skirt is included to complete the arrangement. The flight-case combines with the cased-screen and skirt to create a professional-grade mobile projection display.

The initial screen sizes are 100 or 120 diagonal inches in a 16:9 (HDTV) aspect ratio. The material is Elite’s Greenguard certified MaxWhite FG 1.1 gain material, which has wide diffusion uniformity for added performance versatility.

The screen’s mechanized cross-rising apparatus is driven by a 17rpm, 130w tubular motor. Its 10nm torque provides high weight tolerance, in addition to a longer operational lifespan. Elite’s Kestrel Stage provides an in-line 3-way switch.