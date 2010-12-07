Meyer Sound’s Cinema Products Now Under “EXP” Banner

Meyer Sound has announced a new designation, EXP, for its line of cinema products designed exclusively for the motion picture exhibition and post-production markets. Formerly known as “Cinema Experience,” the current family of self-powered EXP products includes four Acheron™ screen channel loudspeaker systems, the X-800C high-power cinema subwoofer, and the HMS-10 cinema surround loudspeaker, along with the MAPP Online Cinema™ acoustical prediction program.

“In step with digital projection and 3D presentations, Meyer Sound’s EXP line of cinema products is redefining the movie-going experience,” says John Meyer, CEO and cofounder of Meyer Sound. “The audience’s experience of immediacy and total immersion is dramatically heightened by the power and precise detail of EXP.”

Meyer Sound’s EXP systems have been installed recently in a number of high-profile cinemas around the world, including theaters operated by CinemaxX AG in Hamburg, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark; the 4D Theatre at Madame Tussauds London; the Bell Lightbox which is the new home for the Toronto International Film Festival; and nine theatres at the Solaris Culture and Leisure Centre in Tallinn, Estonia. EXP is also favored by the world’s leading film post-production facilities, including De Lane Lea studios in London and Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope in California.

The Acheron family of self-powered screen channel loudspeakers comprises the Acheron 80 and Acheron 100, differing only in horizontal coverage patterns; the Acheron LF for augmenting low frequencies; the X-800C subwoofer for reproducing the lowest frequencies; and the full-range, two-way HMS-10 cinema surround loudspeaker. MAPP Online Cinema offers accurate and precise acoustical prediction.

Learn more about Meyer Sound’s EXP cinema products: http://www.meyersound.com/products/exp/