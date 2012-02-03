NEC Adds AS241W to AccuSync Series

NEC Display Solutions of America has added the 24-inch AS241W to its AccuSync Series of value-driven desktop monitors.

This series is ideal for small-to-medium-sized businesses, schools and government offices.

The LED-backlit AS241W, which joins the AS171, AS192, AS191WM and AS221WM displays, offers a full range of environmental compliance, including EPEAT Silver, ENERGY STAR 5.1 and TCO 5.2 ratings. This full HD display boasts a quick 5ms Rapid Response time that delivers uninterrupted, undistorted viewing of high-speed, full-motion video. Energy-saving ECO Mode enables users to toggle between pre-configured brightness settings that reduce power consumption, heat generation and extend the life of the AS241W.

“The AS241W is our first 24-inch 16:9 display in the AccuSync family, a popular size with the great features our SMB customers need for daily tasks,” said Lynn Gu, product manager at NEC Display Solutions. “Many customers have moved to wide-format screens because of their ability to allow the viewing of multiple applications simultaneously. This practice is proven to increase productivity in the workplace.”