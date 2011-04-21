Guitar Center Professional Expands

Westlake Village, CA--Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro) has announced several expansion initiatives throughout 2011 and beyond, following the company's 10th anniversary.

The entrance to the GC Pro offices at the Guitar Center store in West LA.

GC Pro now has over 70 staff members located in 42 cities nationwide, three full-time regional business development sales managers and a support staff based in GC Pro’s Westlake Village, CA headquarters, directing the growing sales force.

Several Guitar Center stores have added GC Pro locations this year, including San Jose, CA; Tempe, AZ; Clackamas, OR; Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN; Plano, TX; Indianapolis, IN; and Country Club, IL.

In addition, GC Pro has recently promoted several key individuals from their GC Pro team, and have added additional management, sales and support staff positions. Dan Scalpone, who previously held the title of senior account manager at the GC Pro Chicago location, has been promoted to the position of GC Pro business development manager for the south-central territory, which expands GC Pro’s team of full-time regional sales managers to three. Chad Evans, who has served as account manager at GC Pro’s Nashville location, has been promoted to the position of senior account manager. Another planned new position is the addition of another senior account manager, which will be filled later this year.

In 2011, GC Pro will also continue to expand into the area of engineered/installed sound. In order to effectively grow into this market sector, two new full-time GC Pro engineered/installed sound individuals will be based in New York City and Hollywood, CA, respectively. These personnel will be involved in high-end technical support.