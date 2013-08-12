IP-Enabled SMART Server Launches from HARDATA

THE WHAT: HARDATA, a developer of workflow efficiency solutions for the broadcast and entertainment industries, has launched its new SMART•server family of next-generation high definition (HD) / standard definition (SD) channel in a box solutions with built-in IP communications capability for user engagement.

The four models in the HARDATA SMART•server family include the 3220, the 3225, the 7220 and the 9230. The servers range from one input with two outputs to one input with three outputs, in HDMI, SD-SDI or HD-SDI and work with SD or HD content, depending on the model. The SMART•server will be on display at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam September 12-17 in HARDATA’s booth #8.C16.



THE WHAT ELSE: The SMART•server product line was engineered from the inside out as an inherently integrated CIB with comprehensive capability for launch and management of broadcast stations—including ingest, content management, transmission control, branding and graphics, traffic interface, monitoring and playout. SMART•servers can function as a standalone box or part of a multichannel or enterprise system. The SMART product line features new “smart” next-generation IP capabilities for integrating mobile communications technologies. Examples of how broadcasters can leverage this capability include real-time station reports and alerts delivered via mobile devices, and audience engagement via social media networks like Twitter. This built in “smart” capability provides broadcasters and pro AV users with a future-proof system that can support evolving business and market demands.

THE WHY: “The CIB ideal holds the promise of a single rack package that provides all the capability needed to launch and manage one or more broadcast channels. The SMART•server family was designed from the inside out to deliver all that and more, and is arguably the simplest system to launch and operate in its class,” said Philip Cox, HARDATA president and CEO.”