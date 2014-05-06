Almo’s Warren Chaiken Promoted to CEO

Gene Chaiken, chairman of Almo Corporation, has announced that Warren Chaiken, current president and COO, will become the president and CEO of Almo Corporation and its subsidiaries, effective May 1.

Warren will assume responsibility of Almo’s financial division in addition to his current duties. This is another step in the company’s long-term succession plan. Gene Chaiken will remain chairman of the Board.

“During Warren’s tenure as president and COO, Almo has grown to become the largest distributor of appliances and consumer and professional electronics in the United States,” said Gene Chaiken. “Warren and I will continue to actively work together on the overall Almo strategy to ensure sustained profitable growth for all of our stakeholders.”

Warren Chaiken commented, “I’m honored to lead the talented group of people who work at Almo. Their hard work and dedication is the driving force behind the unique value-add proposition we offer to our customers and vendor partners. I look forward to many new and exciting opportunities for our company.”.

Warren Chaiken joined the company in 1994; he has held various positions during his 20-year tenure, assuming the role of president in 2004. He is a graduate of Lafayette College and the Pennsylvania State University MBA Program.