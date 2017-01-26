Almo to Distribute Crestron Simple DM Product Line

Almo Professional A/V has become a U.S. distributor for Crestron’s Simple DigitalMedia (DM) product line.

As part of the new agreement, Almo now provides Crestron’s latest lineup of Simple DigitalMedia technology products that are designed for easy setup and installation without programming, to address the growing market of low-cost huddle spaces and classroom breakout rooms. Crestron will also participate in the Almo Pro A/V 2017 E4 AV Tour, which commences in Chicago on March 22 and in San Jose on April 19.

“Crestron is a leader when it comes to providing technology for room control, collaboration, and more,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “As the only U.S. distributor to offer Crestron Simple DM products, Almo is now able to bring this world-class technology into the hands of qualified integrators with the goal of providing a superior project and high-end user experience every time. We also look forward to having Crestron on our E4 AV tour this spring, as this will give our partners valuable time to learn more about how the Almo and Crestron partnership can elevate their current and upcoming projects.”

Taylor added that the new Crestron product offering is complementary to the technical support provided by Almo’s Business Development Manager team. When combined with Almo’s Managed Services portfolio for Control Service, Almo partners can aid in their customers’ deployment of Crestron’s automation and control solutions while earning additional revenue without additional staff.