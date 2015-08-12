Almo Professional to Take E4 AV Tour To Houston, New York

Almo Professional A/V is taking its award-winning “Fully Charged” E4 AV Tour to Houston for the first time on September 11 and to the New York Metro area on October 8.

The fall tour will launch two new hands-on “E4 Experience” workshops focusing on digital signage content and distribution, as well as BYOD and collaboration. Almo’s HDBaseT Installer Expert Certification training is also making a return this fall.



“We spent a lot of time poring over the E4 spring surveys and learned that attendees want as much hands-on time as possible with new products and software so they can leave the event with actual experience using the latest equipment,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing at Almo Professional A/V.



“The E4 Experience workshops will each run five times throughout the day and are led by our business development managers. E4 Experience provides a more personalized experience in a small group environment, allowing attendees to make the most of the time they spend at E4.”