Almo Professional A/V Makes Final E4 AV Tour 2015 Stop in New York Metro Area

Almo Professional A/V is wrapping up its 2015 “Fully Charged” E4 AV Tour in the New York Metro area at the Teaneck Marriott New Jersey on October 8. The event will also serve as the official launching platform for Almo’s third service program, Almo Bandwidth Services, and its subsequent relationship with the newest E4 exhibitor, Comcast Cable.

“The E4 Tour only comes to this area every two years, and it is an entirely different event in 2015 than it was in 2013 or will be in 2017, so it’s absolutely worth taking the day to come out and learn, network and experience the latest and greatest in the pro AV world,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO at Almo Professional A/V.



“We are helping our integrators focus on recurring revenue streams to make their businesses more valuable," added Taylor. "As the first distributor in the AV industry to offer bandwidth services with the top US providers — including Comcast Cable — our partners can now sell their end users long-term contracts for high-bandwidth connectivity as part of an overall installation. Their customers pay for this service on a monthly basis and the integrator makes a recurring monthly commission on those contracts.”



The E4 New York Metro event also includes two new hands-on “E4 Experience” workshops focusing on digital signage content and distribution and BYOD and collaboration. Another highlight is the return of the 90-minute technical HDBaseT Installer Expert Program, which is designed for those who would like to learn more about HDBaseT technology, regardless of whether they are beginner or expert installers.