X2O Media at Digital Signage Expo 2014

The latest version of the X2O platform, to be shown at the Digital Signage Expo in February, makes it easier to create and publish rich media content channels to all screen types including video walls of any size or resolution. Built using the HTML5 standard, the authoring application features intuitive, drag-and-drop tools to let users quickly create media-rich channels from HD video, still images, 3D animations, PowerPoint slides, and more. Linking to internal and external data sources has been simplified, enabling users to easily incorporate data-driven graphics linked to corporate databases such as SAP and Oracle, Excel spreadsheets, or RSS feeds. With the cloud-based X2O Channel Designer, content managers can easily access the software anywhere, anytime via a Web browser, while the platform's X2O player supports HTML5 and plays out content in real time to multiple screens including digital signage displays, video walls, tablets, and mobile phones. The open platform also integrates easily with third-party media players such as the Cisco IEC 4600 Series player, the Exceptional 3D media player, and others which will be on display.

Latest Version of the HTML5-Based X2O Platform

X2O Remote Video Expert: Suitable for enhancing the customer experience in retail, banking, and healthcare settings, X2O Media's award-winning X2O Remote Video Expert application allows instant video conferencing between customers and specialized customer service agents — directly from interactive displays. This innovative capability is enabled through integration between the X2O platform and industry-standard video conferencing systems and software. Using touchscreens placed in strategic locations throughout a store, for instance, customers can obtain detailed product information, locate merchandise on a map, browse store ads, perform price checks, consult store websites, and read ratings on products of interest. When further information is required, users can instantly have a live conversation with a customer service agent via X2O Remote Video Expert — enabling seamless two-way interactions directly from the product aisle. In a more consultative setting, and when paired with a second touchscreen, X2O Remote Video Expert enables even richer customer engagement by allowing customer service agents to share files, product specifications, and their desktops in real time — leading to more personalized information in order to facilitate purchasing decisions or create upsell opportunities.

Social Media on the X2O Platform: The X2O platform allows users to harness the power of social media by displaying user-generated content from popular sites such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Interactivity can also be easily added by displaying QR codes that users can scan with their mobile devices — enabling extremely convenient access, delivery, and download of information.

SharePoint TV: SharePoint TV on the X2O visual communications platform allows users to create stunning TV-like channels based on content in the popular Microsoft SharePoint enterprise collaboration platform and automatically push them onto all screens across an organization, from digital displays to mobile devices and desktops. Using the X2O platform's intuitive drag-and-drop authoring tools, users can select from a library of smart objects specifically designed to work with SharePoint applications, such as company news and announcements, team calendars, task lists, document browsing, and dashboards. This can be augmented with other user-generated content from social media, yielding relevant company dashboards without any additional programming. Users can then quickly and easily display this information on a variety of screens throughout an organization, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. Information updated in SharePoint is automatically reflected on screens in real time, greatly improving the delivery of information without adding additional processes. For timely messages and alerts, information can be entered directly into SharePoint and quickly sent throughout a business or organization, or to one specific person, team, or department. For more creative collaboration and knowledge sharing, employees can also publish videos, images, and PowerPoint slides that appear within the SharePoint interface. The result is a powerful tool for optimized enterprise-wide communications with the look and feel of a corporate TV channel.

X2O Media Speaking at DSE 2014:

Industry Roundtables: