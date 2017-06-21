Almo Pro A/V Introduces Global Business Team, New Website at InfoComm

Almo Professional A/V reinforced its commitment to global distribution at InfoComm 2017 with the introduction of its new Almo Global Business Team. The distributor also premiered its Almo Global Website and conducted booth tours for partners in Spanish throughout the show.

“Following our 2016 acquisition with IAVI, we began providing distribution services in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “While we are rooted in these regions, we have also expanded into other geographies and now have the ability to serve international resellers from more than 75 countries around the world.”

The Almo Global Business Team, led by JC Delgado, director of global sales, is based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL and serves both exporters and international partners. He brings more than 20 years of international sales and business development experience to his new role.

The Global Business Team visits customers throughout the world with the aim of understanding the unique needs of each geography. Every team member is bilingual in Spanish, Portuguese, or both languages.

“We are backed by Almo Corporation, a 70-plus year old company that has a highly-regarded reputation in the U.S.—we are transferring these values and carrying over the Almo brand at the international level,” Delgado said. “We are solidifying our relationships with the top customer partners in each vertical market and in every country we reach to become the same reliable source for specialized product, technical expertise, competitive pricing, managed services, training, and unsurpassed customer support outside of the U.S.”

The new site, available in English or Spanish, provides visitors with specific details about the brands and products available through Almo Global. Almo has also expanded its revenue-generating managed services business model to benefit international partners. Details about Almo Content Creation, Almo Installation, and Almo Control services are accessible on the Almo Global site.